Lagos Remains Model Of Infrastructural Devt, Good Governance – Marwa

The Chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), yesterday said Lagos, as a state, was a model of infrastructural development and good governance.

This was even as the former Military Administrator of the state noted that the Lagos State University (LASU) was a pride of his administration. He also recalled that during his regime, he had a healthy and excellent relationship with the state institution.

Marwa disclosed this at LASU during the conferment of the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa), Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) during the 28th convocation of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi OlatunjiBello, said the honour was bestowed on the former Visitor to the University for his innovative and impactful programmes such as “Operation 250 Roads” and “Operation Sweep” which greatly improved the state’s infrastructure and security.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said General Marwa’s wealth of experience, exemplary leadership, and innovative spirit serve as a beacon of inspiration and have earned him a place among the most revered individuals in Nigerian society.

“These honorary degrees serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to positive change in the state and nation at large,” he added.

Also, the university conferred its Doctor of Business in Banking, Entrepreneurship and National Development (Honoris Causa) on Otunba Olufemi Olusegun Pedro, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State in recognition of his exceptional leadership and economic expertise, which according to the university, significantly boosted the state’s Internally Gener ated Revenue (IGR).

Pedro, who noted that the honour is a call to do more for the society and institution, described students as the heartbeat of the institution, saying LASU is a beacon of academic excellence.

