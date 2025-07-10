Lagos Reiterates Commitment To Gender Inclusion In Surveying

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion and technological innovation in the surveying profession, as part of its broader drive to empower women and promote sustainable development across the state.

This assurance was given by the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, at the 3rd Biennial Congress of the Women-In-Surveying (WIS), Lagos Chapter, held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Funplex Event Center, Magodo, Lagos.

Themed “Revolutionizing Surveying: Empowering Sustainable Development through Remote Collaboration and Community Engagement,” the congress focused on the integration of technology and inclusive governance in land administration, infrastructure planning, and climate resilience.

Represented by the Director of Women Affairs, Mrs. Olufunke Shyllon, Hon. Dada praised female surveyors for their innovation and leadership, describing them as “trailblazers who are charting not just landscapes, but also new destinies for young girls and women in STEM fields.”

“It is vital that we support the deliberate inclusion of women in surveying and geospatial professions. This enhances innovation, drives productivity, and opens new paths to economic empowerment and national progress,” she stated.

She further reiterated the Lagos State Government’s readiness to collaborate with professional bodies to expand access to skills training, mentorship, and capacity-building programmes—particularly for women in underserved communities.

A major highlight of the congress was the swearing-in of Surv. Susan Ogunjobi O.O. as the new Coordinator of WIS Lagos Chapter, succeeding Surv. Joseph Olajumoke V., MNIS.

In her acceptance speech, Ogunjobi expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and pledged to build a more inclusive and forward-looking professional community.

“This is not just a title; it’s a purpose,” she said. “We must shape a future where every woman in surveying feels seen, supported, and set up for success. Let this not be a ceremonial moment, but a catalyst for action.”

Outgoing Coordinator, Surv. Olajumoke, reflected proudly on her tenure. “We broke traditional boundaries and sparked interest in surveying among girls and communities. I am confident the journey continues and will only grow stronger,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Olofin Adimula of Isheri and traditional ruler of Awori land, Oba (Engr.) Sulaimon Adekunle Bamgbade (Ayodele III), praised the WIS for their impactful work in mentoring the next generation.

“I never realized there were this many women in surveying. They are role models and should continue mentoring young girls,” he said, urging Nigerian youth to prepare for leadership roles. “When opportunity calls, you must be ready to lead and pave the way for others.”

The congress attracted stakeholders across policy, academia, traditional institutions, and professional sectors. It concluded with a renewed call for deeper grassroots engagement, stronger networks, and more robust professional development to elevate the role of women in Nigeria’s evolving surveying and geospatial landscape.