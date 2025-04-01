Share

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Government reaffirmed the legality of the speed limit regulations, emphasizing the need for motorists to comply in the interest of safety.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who made this known, cited Section 28(2)(a) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018) as the legal foundation for imposing penalties on drivers who exceed prescribed speed limits.

Clarifying the regulatory framework for traffic signage, Osiyemi stressed that the Ministry of Transportation holds exclusive authority over the design, size, and colour of traffic signs across the Lagos State.

This, he noted, ensures uniformity and compliance with international standards.

Addressing misinformation surrounding the speed limit enforcement initiative, the commissioner urged the public to refrain from spreading false claims.

He clarified that speed cameras are currently operational only on Alapere Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, following extensive studies identifying the need for such measures in these locations.

He also revealed that additional areas would be considered based on further assessments.

Osiyemi reiterated that the primary objective of the speed cameras is to enhance the safety of both motorists and commuters.

He encouraged Lagos residents to seek accurate information by visiting the official website of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, verifying details through official social media channels, or consulting relevant traffic management authorities.

