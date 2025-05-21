Share

The Lagos State Government has recruited over 1,000 new officers into the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) as part of its sweeping reforms aimed at modernising and strengthening community-level security.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, made this known during the 2025 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa.

According to him, the move reinforces the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to deepening grassroots security and ensuring that all parts of the state experience improved safety and order.

“In the past year, we have significantly deepened our reach across local communities by recruiting over 1,000 new officers,” Oyerinde stated, adding that the initiative is designed to expand the state’s security footprint in alignment with evolving urban challenges.

Beyond the recruitment drive, the Commissioner unveiled a series of reforms and operational innovations within the LNSC. These include the creation of specialised units such as Marine Patrol, Forest Rangers, Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence Unit, Forensics, Crime Scene Management, Paramedics, and Crowd Control teams.

“These specialised units are tailored to address the dynamic security needs of our state and ensure a more professional, responsive, and people-oriented corps,” he said.

To enhance mobility and rapid response capabilities, the state government has distributed new patrol bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, and vehicles to officers, replacing unserviceable assets and boosting presence in densely populated areas.

“We have introduced patrol bicycles not only to reduce operational costs but also to enhance visibility and accessibility in inner-city communities,” Oyerinde noted.

In a major leap toward intelligent policing, the state has also launched an aerial surveillance programme using drone technology.

“Our drones are now actively mapping crime, monitoring hotspots, and sending real-time visuals to our newly completed ICT-based situation room,” the Commissioner revealed.

The high-tech situation room, capable of processing live feeds from drones and CCTV cameras across the state, is expected to significantly improve the agency’s responsiveness and intelligence gathering.

Additional infrastructure upgrades include the commissioning of new command offices in Imota, Orile-Agege, and Ijede, alongside the renovation of 19 other offices across Lagos. Solar power systems have also been installed in all 57 local government and LCDA command centres to ensure round-the-clock operations despite power outages.

“Our strategy is simple but effective—bring security closer to the people, equip officers with the tools they need, and leverage technology to make Lagos safer,” Oyerinde said.

He added that the impact of the reforms is already being felt, with officers now better equipped with safety jackets, tasers, flashlights, ID badges, and communication tools. According to him, this has led to improved community engagement and quicker responses to minor disputes, emergencies, and suspicious activities.

Calling for greater citizen involvement, the Commissioner urged residents to see security as a collective responsibility.

“Our officers are members of your communities. Partner with them. Together, we can build a safer, more resilient Lagos,” he said.

Share