Lagos Records Over 8,000 Domestic Violence Cases In One Year

In commemoration of this year’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, the Lagos State Government on Friday said it has recorded no fewer than 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence between August 2024 and July 2025.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos, Lawal Pedro, SAN, made this disclosure at a media parley held at Alausa, Ikeja, to mark 2025 awareness month observed every September.

According to the Attorney-General, domestic violence topped the list with 3,685 reported cases within the period under review.

Represented by the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga, the commissioner noted that the youngest survivor was an 18-month-old baby, while the oldest was a 79-year-old adult—highlighting that abuse affects all age groups.

He, however, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that perpetrators would be held accountable.

Pedro added that within the same period, the state secured more than 140 convictions and issued six restraining orders, underscoring its resolve to protect survivors and deter offenders.

The Attorney-General further itemised the cases to include 243 incidents of defilement, 244 cases of child abuse and physical assault, 99 cases of rape, 48 cases of sexual harassment, and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration.

The report also highlighted 726 family-related disputes, 41 incidents of cyber harassment, and 32 cases involving threats to life.

Pedro revealed that 3,090 children who witnessed domestic violence were offered counselling, stressing that survivors spanned ages 18 months to 79 years, showing that abuse cuts across generations.

He explained that 146 survivors received free legal aid, while every victim of sexual assault was granted access to free medical care. In addition, 30 individuals were provided accommodation in state-run shelters.

The attorney general further disclosed that 1,487 survivors and 249 offenders went through therapy sessions, while 13 persons with disabilities were given tailored support services.

On local government data, Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi-Isolo were recorded as the councils with the highest adult-related cases.

Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho, and Oshodi-Isolo also led in child-related cases.