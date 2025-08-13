Lagos Records Lowest Building Collapse Rate In 20 Years – Sanwo-Olu

…Govt, stakeholders move to raise safety standards

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state is on course to record its lowest rate of building collapse in two decades. He attributed the milestone to improved regulation, proactive inspections and stronger stakeholder engagement.

The Governor was speaking on Wednesday at the National Building Safety and Structural Integrity Initiative (NBSSII) workshop held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The event, themed “Incessant Building Collapse in Nigeria: The Need for Strict Adherence to Building Codes and Regulation”, was organised by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and attended by key players in the built environment, from professional bodies to artisans, market leaders, community associations, and government regulators.

At the forum, the state government launched the Certified Structural Integrity Programme (CSIP), which mandates structural integrity tests on every building in Lagos every five years to determine its habitability.

Sanwo-Olu said buildings are “vessels of human life” and that each collapse represents a tragedy arising from human error, negligence, corruption, or failure of oversight.

He recalled that of more than 180 building collapse cases recorded nationwide between 2005 and 2022, Lagos accounted for over 60 per cent.

“This year, we are beginning to see a massive reduction in incidents of building collapse. If the rate is sustained, 2025 will be the year with the fewest cases in the last 20 years,” the Governor said. “Lagos is a city of ambition and rapid growth, but with growth comes the duty to ensure safety. We must move from reactive responses to proactive strategies.”

He listed key causes of collapse as substandard materials, unqualified professionals, non-adherence to approved plans, delays in obtaining approvals, corruption in the permit process, poor supervision, and a lack of maintenance culture.

He said the state had reviewed and enforced building codes, strengthened the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, and empowered LASBCA to conduct regular monitoring.

Sanwo-Olu urged communities to report illegal constructions, warning that “professional negligence is a form of social violence” and insisting that erring practitioners must be sanctioned.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, represented by Permanent Secretary Dr. Shuaib Belgore, commended Lagos for its leadership in building safety reforms, describing the CSIP as an “innovative model” for other states to adopt.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki also highlighted the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP), where accredited professionals work with regulators from the foundation stage to completion of projects, reducing the risk of collapse.

With these initiatives, the Lagos Government and stakeholders say they are committed to driving the state’s building collapse rate down to zero.