Lagos Reaffirms Zero Tolerance For Illegal Buildings At Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government has renewed its law enforcement on illegal and unapproved buildings within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, declaring that such structures pose grave risks to public safety and urban order.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, made this known in a statement yesterday, reaffirming the state’s commitment to enforcing planning regulations across Lagos.

Olumide said the ongoing enforcement was backed by a 2003 Supreme Court judgment, which empowers state governments to regulate physical development within their territories, except in areas designated for exclusive federal use.

He added that the operation aligns with the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act of 1992 and the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2019. “The exercise at the Trade Fair Complex is not about land ownership or title, but about ensuring that all buildings have valid planning permits,” the commissioner said.

“Developers and occupants have been given a two-week deadline to regularise their approvals with the ministry.” Recent demolitions in parts of the Trade Fair area had sparked concerns among traders who alleged that the exercise targeted a particular ethnic group.

Addressing the claims, Olumide cautioned political actors, particularly from the South-East, against misrepresenting facts or inflaming ethnic sentiments. “The ongoing action is not targeted at any group. It is part of a wider effort to maintain order and public safety across Lagos,” he clarified.