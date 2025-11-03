Lagos Reaffirms Commitment Towards Land, Housing, Urban Renewal Reforms At REDA 2025

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming land administration, urban renewal, and housing delivery through technology, transparency, and sustainable planning.

This position was articulated at the just concluded 2025 Real Estate Discussions and Awards (REDA) held in Lagos and organised by Thinkmint Nigeria.

According to a statement by Imeida Usoro Olaoye of Thinkmint Nigeria, delivering one of the keynote presentations, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Enterprise Geographic Information System (E-GIS) and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde outlined a comprehensive roadmap for real estate and physical planning reforms in Lagos.

He reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to expanding land supply for development by unlocking more parcels for lawful and sustainable use.

According to him, the state has activated aggressive urban regeneration projects through the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), including the Katangua redevelopment, Okobaba relocation to Agboyi, and several site-and-services schemes designed to optimise land utilisation.

Dr. Babatunde disclosed that Lagos currently operates multiple inherited land title systems, ranging from Queen’s Titles to Federal and State Titles, and that the government is consolidating these into a single transparent framework to harmonise ownership, eliminate duplication, and strengthen investors’ confidence.

He also announced that the state, working with international partners, has completed comprehensive digital mapping to support the rollout of the Enterprise Geographic Information System (E-GIS), a digital platform that will allow instant land searches, online applications, digital certification, and real-time verification of ownership and approvals.

Highlighting the enforcement dimension of the reform, Dr. Babatunde revealed that Lagos would soon begin compulsory insurance for all multi-storey commercial buildings above two floors and commence land and building regularisation with a 300-property pilot project in Epe.

He added that a new electronic planning permit system would enable compliant applicants to secure building approvals in as little as 10 minutes, drastically cutting bureaucratic delays.

In another presentation, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical and Urban Development, Engr. Olumide Sotire emphasised the importance of regulation and professional synergy in managing Lagos’s rapid urban expansion.