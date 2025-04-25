Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To Waste Reform

Share

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming its waste management system from the traditional “collect and dump” model to a sustainable circular economy, with intensified enforcement of environmental laws and strategic investments in climate resilience.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held on Friday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Wahab outlined a series of sweeping reforms aimed at enhancing waste management, reducing environmental degradation, and positioning Lagos as a regional model for sustainable urban governance.

He said the State has signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with local and international partners to drive waste-to-resource opportunities, expand recycling infrastructure, and establish a smelting plant for electronic waste conversion.

Among the flagship projects is a 60-80 MW Waste-to-Energy plant being developed at the Epe landfill, which is expected to generate clean energy from municipal solid waste, reducing the city’s reliance on fossil fuels and easing pressure on landfill sites.

In furthering its environmental sustainability drive, Wahab reaffirmed the ban on Styrofoam food packs and single-use plastics, revealing that 351 cubic meters of Styrofoam waste have been confiscated.

He noted that the State now deploys 15,000 street sweepers daily and has launched several community clean-up exercises and modern public toilet projects.

To combat flooding, the Commissioner highlighted ongoing efforts in drainage construction, desilting, and the completion of a state-of-the-art pumping station at Ilubirin, which he said will mitigate tidal flooding on Lagos Island.

Wahab also reiterated the government’s focus on urban climate resilience, referencing major green initiatives, including the “A Tree for Lagos” campaign, which targets the planting of 50,000 trees in two years to improve air quality and reduce urban heat.

In the area of water access, the Commissioner announced the revival of the Adiyan II Water Treatment Plant, with a production capacity of 70 million gallons per day (MGD), poised to supply safe drinking water to over five million residents.

“Our goal is to ensure Lagos not only meets the needs of today but secures the future for generations to come. The transformation of our waste management system is central to that vision,” Wahab stated.

The press briefing was attended by key State officials including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Omobolaji Gaji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

With these initiatives, the Lagos State Government continues to advance toward its vision of becoming a global model in environmental sustainability, waste management, and climate-smart urban planning.

