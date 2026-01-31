Lagos Reaffirms Commitment to Urban Renewal, Public Safety in Makoko

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that ongoing actions in Makoko are driven by the urgent need to protect lives, uphold the rule of law, and advance comprehensive urban renewal initiatives aimed at improving living conditions for residents.

Addressing recent concerns and public discourse surrounding Makoko on an AIT programme monitored in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, clarified that the current intervention is not a conflict between the rich and the poor, but a necessary step toward ensuring safety, legality, and humane living standards for all Lagosians.

The Commissioner confirmed that the government has been in continuous engagement with the United Nations (UN) regarding the future of Makoko. The UN, he noted, has expressed interest in the renewal strategy for the area and has indicated its willingness to support the initiative.

Both parties agree that certain sections of Makoko, particularly areas under high-tension power lines, are unsafe and unsuitable for habitation. Omotoso revealed that the Government has committed counterpart funding toward the renewal plan and has held several meetings with international partners, including engagements as recent as this week, to ensure a sustainable and humane redevelopment process.

“This is about urban renewal. It is about better living conditions for our people. Government cannot and will not allow residents to remain in environments that pose imminent danger to their lives,” he noted. He added that no human being should reside under high-tension electricity wires due to severe health and safety risks.

Speaking further, the Commissioner stressed that experts have warned of potential long-term health hazards, including cancer risks, as well as the possibility of catastrophic consequences should any of the power lines collapse particularly given the proximity to the Lagoon and the Third Mainland Bridge.