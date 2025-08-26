Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To UBEC Funding

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funding obligations and sustaining its flagship Project Zero Initiative, which has returned over 32,400 out-of-school children to classrooms.

The pledge was made at the closing ceremony of the 27th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management with State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), hosted by LASUBEB on Monday and Tuesday at Watercress Hotel, Ikeja. The meeting, themed “Bridging the Gap Between Planning and Performance Towards Achieving Quality Basic Education,” brought together education stakeholders from across Nigeria.

A LASUBEB representative confirmed that Lagos has consistently met all UBEC counterpart funding requirements, allowing it to access matching grants to improve infrastructure, teacher training, and learning outcomes.

“Lagos has paid up to the most recent requirement. This consistency is a testament to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s strong commitment to basic education,” the official said.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing migration into the state, Lagos has sustained its education reforms, including the Project Zero Initiative, which targets disadvantaged children under an open enrollment policy.

“Even if it is a day to the third-term examinations, if you bring your child, we will enroll them,” LASUBEB said.

“Lagos is a magnet for migrants, but our mantra is ‘leave no child behind.’ No child will be denied access to education.”

UBEC commended Lagos for its proactive policies and recognized states that fully accessed their 2024 matching grants. The meeting also resolved to create a Monitoring and Evaluation Dashboard to track performance indicators in the sector.

The two-day event underscored Lagos’ role as a model in tackling the menace of out-of-school children and strengthening access to quality basic education.