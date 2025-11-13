Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To Security Through Youth-Oriented Initiatives

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace and security through sustained youth engagement and collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Police–Youth Dialogue held at the Anchor Events Centre, Agidingbi, Ikeja. He emphasized that lasting security requires mutual respect between youths and the police.

“There can be no society where peace and security reign if there is no cordial relationship between the youth and the police. Both sides must see each other as partners in progress,” Ogunlende said, highlighting Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to youth-focused security programmes and strengthening the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

In his keynote, Muiz Banire, SAN, described the initiative as “the dawn of a new era” that bridges gaps between youths and law enforcement. HRM Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, CON, Oniru of Iru Kingdom, cited socioeconomic frustrations and weak civic culture as factors fueling distrust, stressing that trust and cooperation reduce crime.

Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, noted that peaceful coexistence between youths and police is essential to prevent anarchy. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, pledged continued collaboration, announcing plans to establish a Youth Advisory Council to address emerging issues affecting young people.