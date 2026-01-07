Lagos Reaffirms Commitment To Host AFRIMA 2026, Says It’s Boost Africa’s Creative Economy

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in 2026, describing the continental ceremony as a powerful platform for advancing Africa’s creative economy, cultural diplomacy and global artistic influence.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the state was proud to sustain its partnership with the award platform, which she described as one of the most influential stages for celebrating African musical excellence.

“The All Africa Music Awards has, over the years, grown into one of the most influential platforms for recognising African musical excellence, fostering cross-cultural collaboration, and promoting Africa’s creative economy on the global stage,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka emphasised that Lagos remains committed to creating an environment that fosters creativity and enhances the cultural ecosystem.

“Lagos State is proud to continue its support for initiatives that elevate African talent and position culture as a driver of development. Lagos State remains Africa’s cultural and creative capital,” she stated.

The Commissioner also appreciated AFRIMA’s strategic partners, noting in particular the role of the British High Commission in driving cultural exchange and cooperation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I wish to acknowledge and appreciate our strategic partners, particularly the British High Commission, for their sustained collaboration and commitment to cultural exchange and creative diplomacy,” she said.

Founder of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, confirmed Lagos as the host city and announced that the event will again run as a week-long festival, featuring concerts, a music business summit, and a globally televised awards ceremony showcasing diverse African talent.

He noted that beyond entertainment value, AFRIMA would significantly contribute to youth engagement, tourism inflow, economic activity and Lagos’ global cultural profile.

“This event will boost youth engagement, tourism and economic growth, while positioning Lagos as Africa’s cultural and creative capital,” Dada said.

AFRIMA Co-founder, Olisa Adibua, also commended Lagos State for its sustained partnership and support for the awards, describing AFRIMA as a credible platform strengthening the continent’s music ecosystem through recognition and infrastructure support.

Benson-Awoyinka further congratulated nominees and participants, praising them for projecting Africa positively to the world.

“Your creativity, discipline, and impact continue to showcase Africa’s strength, diversity, and global competitiveness in the creative space,” she said, adding that Lagos looks forward to robust media engagement and stakeholder collaboration as preparations build up.

She assured that the state government remains committed to ensuring AFRIMA 2026 delivers maximum cultural and economic value not only to Lagos but to Africa as a whole.