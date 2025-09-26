Lagos Ready To Host SEMA Conference Next Week

The Lagos State Government yesterday expressed its readiness to host the maiden State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Conference 2025 with the theme ‘Strengthening SubNational Emergency Management For A Resilient Nigeria’.

Speaking during a press conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa in Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi OkeOsanyintolu, said the SEMA conference, which is in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

The LASEMA boss noted that Lagos was selected as the host state due to its success stories in emergency and disaster management, which other states want to learn from, noting that the conference, billed to take place from October 2 to 4, will chart a new course in emergency management.

