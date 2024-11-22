Lagos Ready As Beauty West Africa Takes Centre Stage

Share

Beauty West Africa, the continent’s largest and most popular trade show for the beauty, cosmetics and hair industry, opens on Tuesday, 26th November.

With more than 300+ exhibitors from around the world, a free-to-attend conference, seminars, demonstrations and hundreds of product launches, visitor numbers are expected to surpass 5,500 over the three days of the event taking place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Large exhibitor delegations mean that there will be country pavilions for China, Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Egypt and Malaysia, in addition to a strong presence from India, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and South America among others. There will also be a spotlight on Nigeria and West Africa’s own beauty SMEs.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events. Group Exhibition Manager Ken Baber commented: “With Nigeria’s beauty and personal care market currently worth an estimated ₦16.3 trillion ($9.71 billion* annually), Beauty West Africa is the must-attend annual event for anyone who works in the industry.

“As Beauty West Africa has grown since its launch in 2018, the show’s reputation for being the key opportunity to build business relationships and find new trading partners is well known and highly regarded in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

“We are delighted to be able to provide the showcase for local and international beauty products, with hundreds of manufacturers and distributors representing thousands of brands. We know how excited our visitors, whether retailers or beauty or hair professionals are at being able to see and have a hands-on experience with the many products making their African debut at our show.

Just some of our event speakers include broadcast media professional Lamide Akintobi, Bolanle Tyson who is Head of SME Products at Sterling Bank, Lilian Arigbodi, the Founder & MD of Lilian Collins Ltd, and Vanessa Azar, Beauty Executive at Azar Limited. Topics will include accessing funding for beauty SMEs, cosmetics and skin tone, and trends and opportunities in the hair and beauty sectors.

“Another innovation is the series of workshops on the third day of the show. International hairstylists from Wahl and Lush Hair will be giving live demonstrations to provide hairdressers, barbers and customers with the fundamental support and quality of training required to succeed in the industry,” said Mr Baber.

The Conference and workshop programme has been developed with the industry expertise of Ezinne Alfa, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Beauty In Lagos who has been working alongside BtoB Events.

“Beauty West Africa has consistently provided an unparalleled platform for the African beauty industry to connect, innovate, and grow,” said Ms Alfa.

“Discussions at last year’s conference directly contributed to the formation of the NTCBCWS. This demonstrates the real impact of the conversations and collaborations that take place here.”

