Lagos Reads Riot Act On Building Permits, Warns Of Demolition

The Lagos State Government has warned property developers and residents that structures built without planning approvals risk demolition, as it intensifies enforcement of building regulations across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, disclosed that only 12,000 planning permits were approved in 2024. This figure, he said, falls far below the estimated annual requirement of 40,000 to 45,000 permits needed to meet the demands of Lagos’s rapidly growing population and urban expansion.

“Structures erected without the necessary planning approvals are at risk of demolition,” Oluyinka warned.

To bridge the compliance gap, the commissioner announced the commencement of a week-long stakeholders’ engagement, which runs until Friday, September 26, 2025. The sessions target professionals including town planners, architects, engineers, builders, surveyors, estate developers, as well as community residents.

“A lot of people, including market women and rural dwellers, are still unaware of the necessity and legal requirement of a planning permit. This engagement is designed to bridge that knowledge gap and foster cooperation,” he said.

He likened the importance of planning permits to birth certificates, stressing that every building must be properly documented for legal recognition, urban planning, and property ownership.

“Just like every child is given a birth certificate, every building must have a planning permit for proper documentation, legal recognition, and future development planning,” the commissioner noted.

Oluyinka emphasized that beyond compliance, planning permits also serve as valid collateral for bank loans and ensure buildings are recognized in future development projects, such as road expansions or public infrastructure delivery.

On grassroots sensitization, he said the ministry was taking the campaign to schools to instill awareness in young people, while broader community outreach would continue.

“We will continue our sensitization efforts, but enforcement, including demolitions, may be taken against non-compliant structures,” Oluyinka cautioned.