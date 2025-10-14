Lagos Re-Arraigns Evans Over Alleged Killing Of 2 Policemen

The Lagos State Government has rearraigned convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja over alleged murder of two police officers.

Evans was docked yesterday alongside one Joseph Emeka, on a five-count bordering on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The duo however denied the alleged offences upon their arraignment. In the charge, the prosecution alleged that Evans and his accomplice were responsible for the death of the two police officers, Peter Nweke and Chijioke Ngozi, during a kidnapping operation on August 27, 2013, around 10 p.m. at Festac Town, Lagos.

The alleged offence was said to have violated Section 221 of the Lagos Criminal Law, 2011. Justice Ogala took charge of the case following its transfer from Justice Adenike Coker.

Prior to the defendants’ arraignment, prosecution’s lawyer, A.O. Azeez, had confirmed the transfer of the case from Justice Coker and requested for a fresh arraignment of the duo.

The case which is the latest in the series of criminal proceedings already pending against the convicted kidnapper has been adjourned to November 19 for hearing and issuance of witness summons.

Mr Nelson Onyejaka appeared for Evan’s co-defendant, Joseph Emeka. The prosecution informed the court that the case was a transferred matter and requested that the defendants be re-arraigned, irrespective of any plea bargain application earlier filed by the first defendant before Justice Coker.

The defendants were subsequently re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution also informed the court that Evans was already facing five different criminal cases related to kidnapping and murder, and had been convicted in two of them. The court adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for hearing and issuance of witness summons.