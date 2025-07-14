Lagos Rallies Skit Makers, Musicians In War Against Illegal Waste Disposal

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has called on skit makers, musicians, and digital content creators to use their platforms to champion the fight against indiscriminate waste disposal across the state.

In a post shared via his X handle, Wahab decried the persistent culture of illegal dumping, describing it as “an attack on our collective wellbeing.”

He emphasized the need for collective action and creative engagement to tackle the growing environmental menace.

The Commissioner singled out popular online comedian, @Legemiamii, for praise, commending his continued efforts in promoting environmental consciousness through skits and social media content.

“Indiscriminate dumping of refuse isn’t just illegal; it’s an attack on our collective wellbeing,” Wahab wrote. “I commend @Legemiamii for constantly using his platform to sensitize Lagosians on proper waste disposal. To all skit makers, musicians, and content creators: your art can inspire change.”

He urged creatives to lend their voices to the #CleanerLagos campaign, noting that the influence of entertainers can go a long way in shifting public behavior and encouraging responsible waste management practices.

Wahab also reminded residents to make use of only LAWMA-approved waste disposal services and to report cases of illegal dumping to the appropriate authorities.

“Let’s make #CleanerLagos a movement. Remember to report dumpers, use LAWMA-approved services. Together, we’ll protect our city. Bin It, Don’t Dump It!” he added.

The campaign is part of the broader #GreaterLagos agenda, which places high priority on environmental sustainability, urban hygiene, and active citizen participation.

As Lagos contends with mounting waste management challenges fueled by rapid urban growth, the government is counting on partnerships with influential voices to drive the message home.