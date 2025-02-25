Lagos Rallies Lekki Economic Zone Stakeholders For Growth

Share

Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (MCCTI) yesterday brought together major drivers and stakeholders in Lekki Economic Zone for collaboration towards accelerated development of the corridor.

The relations between the zones and enterprises became formalised with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited -representing the Lagos State Government, Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZDC), Lagos Free Zone, Dangote Enterprise Zone, Alaro City, Lekki Ports and others at Alausa.

Commissioner for CCTI, Folashade Ambrose, described the occasion as historic as leaders of enterprises in Lekki Economic Zone rise above the walls of economic partitions and organisational divides, to collaborate and set off a transformational shift that will redefine business and investment landscape in the Zone.

She said: “Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our collective desire to ignite the latent potentials of the Lekki Economic Zone, exploring its huge opportunities and accelerating its development with the entrance of additional investments.

“It is part of the broader plan to transform the region into an economic and industrial hub, catering to various sectors including manufacturing, real estate, trade, logistics, and services.

