Lagos Railway Corporation Law To Boost Safety – Lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said it is considering a Railway Corporation Bill aimed at establishing a body to oversee the daily operations, maintenance, and safety of train services and related infrastructure across the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Adewale Temitope, made this known on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting on the proposed legislation.

According to them, the bill seeks to strengthen Lagos State’s transport infrastructure, enhance safety, and improve efficiency in the transportation sector.

In his remarks, Speaker Obasa, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda (Apapa I), said the stakeholders’ meeting demonstrated the Assembly’s commitment to participatory governance and transparency in policymaking.

“Railway transportation is a critical component of modern infrastructure and social service delivery. It supports trade, commerce, and economic growth by providing safe, efficient, and affordable mobility,” he said.

He noted that the bill would empower the proposed corporation to collaborate with both public and private partners to ensure effective service delivery and sustainability.

Presenting an overview of the bill, Hon. Adams explained that the proposed law seeks to create a Lagos State Railway Corporation responsible for operating, maintaining, and developing railway infrastructure, while liaising with relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure effectiveness.

“The bill seeks to establish a more robust railway transportation system to reduce traffic congestion and boost socio-economic development across the state,” Adams said. “It is in the interest of Lagosians, as their overall well-being will be improved once the system becomes fully operational.”

He further noted that the bill provides for a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative to road transport.

“Clause 2 of the bill gives the corporation a legal personality, while Clause 4 establishes its board, which will comprise a chairman with at least 15 years’ experience in transport services, the Commissioner for Transport, and other key members,” he explained.

Adams added that the corporation’s functions would include managing and maintaining railway infrastructure, ensuring the daily running of train operations, and coordinating with other transport agencies in the state.

He said the bill also provides for a Managing Director to oversee the corporation’s day-to-day affairs, while Clause 26 establishes the Office of the Inspector of Railways, a position tasked with ensuring operational integrity, safety compliance, and regular inspection of trains and tracks.

Also speaking, Adewale Temitope explained that the public hearing followed the bill’s second reading on the floor of the House. He said the initiative would strengthen Lagos’ intermodal transport system and ease congestion on the state’s roads.

“The goal is to make mass transit more efficient and accessible to all Lagosians, ensuring all transport systems are properly connected,” he said, adding that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would retain its regulatory oversight of the transport sector.

The private-member bill contains 28 clauses in total.

In his contribution, Engr. Festus Todowede, who represented the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, commended the initiative and emphasised the need to prioritise passenger safety across all railway operations in the state.