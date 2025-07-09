Lagos Railway Corporation, Energy Corporation Bills Scale 2nd Reading

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday took a significant step toward enhancing the transportation and energy sectors, as two crucial bills – the Lagos State Railway Corporation Bill and The Ibile Energy Corporation Bill – scaled second reading during plenary.

Leading the debate on the railway bill, the Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, sponsor of the bill for a ‘Law to Establish The Lagos State Railway Corporation, To Improve Railway Transportation System and For Connected Purposes’, stated that the proposed legislation would make history in the State’s transportation development.

He referenced the Fifth Alteration No. 65 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which moves railway transportation from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby empowering states to legislate on the matter.

If passed, Lagos would become the first state in Nigeria to establish a Railway Corporation. Adams highlighted the objectives and structure of the private-member bill, noting that Section 2 emphasizes the provision of effective and reliable railway services across Lagos State.

He added that Section 4 establishes a Governing Board tasked with overseeing the Corporation’s operations, while Sections 5 to 14 elaborate on the board’s powers, roles, and responsibilities.

The bill also outlines the Corporation’s powers in planning, infrastructure development, funding strategies, and ensuring transparency and accountability through proper auditing processes.

“This bill will set a standard comparable to global best practices. “With South Africa leading in Africa with a 20,926 km railway network and Nigeria currently at 3,798 km, Lagos – as Africa’s secondlargest city economy after Cairo – must take the lead in innovative rail transport solutions,” Adams said.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, while commending the sponsor and reiterating the essence of the bill, noted that the global trend is toward deregulation and privatization of public corporations.

“Governments are embracing partnerships and privatization to enhance efficiency. We must consider aligning with that trend,” he advised.

The bill was subsequently committed to the House Committee on Transportation, with a directive to report back in two weeks.

The Speaker also committed the Energy Corporation bill to the Committee on Energy with a mandate to report back to the House in two weeks.