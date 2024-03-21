Lagos PSN Says Proposed Ad Hoc Presidential Committee On Drug Distribution Will Restore Sanity

Pharmacists under the umbrella of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, have urged the Federal Government to establish an ad-hoc Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution aimed to ensure decorum in the distribution of medicines in the country. Also, PSN in Lagos State has called for the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the creation of vacancies in federal health institutions (FHIs) for consultant pharmacists.

These are contained in an address by the Chairman of Lagos PSN, Babayemi Oyekunle at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PSN, Lagos State Branch, which was held in Lagos last Thursday. According to Oyekunle, the chairman of the proposed committee, who must be a registered pharmacist, must double as an honorary adviser on pharmaceuticals to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “Even when Tinubu and Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social development mean well, the Pharma space has become too significant and strategic to be run with success by a non-pharmacist in view of the sensitivity of drugs relative to outcomes.

“Some of the responsibilities of the Presidential Committee we are advocating for will include: the commencement of oversight responsibility to achieve full implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guideline (NDDG) 2015 which seeks to restore decorum to the drug distribution channel; the facilitation of a sustainable Drug Prescription Policy following an amended classification of the cadres of drugs available in Nigeria; and the setting up, through legislative action a Drug Management Agency that handles procurement and distribution of all drugs at the federal level.

According to Oyekunle, the perennial gaps in the supply chain of narcotics and other essential drugs will also be tackled under this template. “This is the long-term solution to the menace and anarchy which dots drug distribution endeavours in Nigeria,” he added. According to the PSN, Lagos State Branch, the proposed committee will also facilitate maximum premium on local manufacturing of drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the country.

“It is not enough for the government to give access to funds for drug manufacturing; it must also ensure that drug experts drive the endeavour from start to finish,” he stated. With regard to the delay in implementing CONHESS as was done with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for over a decade since January 2, 2014, the Lagos PSN lamented, “At the peak of negotiations in June 2023, which is now over nine months ago, the Federal Government team through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the Budget Office referred matters connected to the implementation of adjustment of CONHESS to the Presidential Committee on salaries (PCS).

Lagos PSN said, “The Federal Government should not allow things boil over to a stage where the suspended strike of health workers will be resumed.” Similarly, Lagos PSN said the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) should conclude work which started about six months ago on the creation of vacancies in all the 56 Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) for consultant pharmacists whose inclusion have been delayed due to bureaucracy