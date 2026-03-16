Lagos Provides Insurance Cover For 16,000 Sanitation Officers

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced health insurance coverage for about 16,000 sanitation officers, expanding affordable healthcare access for frontline environmental workers under the Lagos State Government’s initiative.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this while speaking during the celebration of the International Women’s Day 2026 in Lagos. Gbadegesin noted that the initiative aligned with the state’s broader health policy aimed at ensuring healthcare access for all residents.

He explained that the sanitation workers would be enrolled in the Elera Eko Health Insurance Scheme, the state health insurance programme managed by the Lagos State Health Management Agency.

According to him, the scheme is part of the government’s “Health for All” policy, which seeks to ensure that every Lagos resident can access affordable medical services through a structured insurance system.

He said that once enrolled, the sanitation officers would be able to access a wide range of medical services at primary and secondary health facilities across the state. “Health insurance means that for a small amount paid periodically, individuals can access a large number of medical services at health centres.

“It is a system that strengthens healthcare delivery because hospitals also receive regular funding through capitation, which helps them improve services and even hire more doctors and nurses,” he said. Gbadegesin noted that the state government decided to start the programme with its own workforce to demonstrate confidence in the initiative.

“Charity begins at home. As one of the largest frontline workforces in the country, we want LAWMA workers to benefit from this programme from the beginning,” he said.

He added that approval had already been granted by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and that health insurance cards would soon be distributed to the beneficiaries.

The LAWMA boss also highlighted the significance of the International Women’s Day celebration, describing it as an impactful initiative focused on the health and welfare of sanitation workers who played a critical role in keeping Lagos clean.

He said the event included medical screenings and the distribution of food items to sanitation officers to support their wellbeing.