Lagos Property Dispute: Court grants interim injunction against police over alleged rights violation

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Police and other respondents from restricting the movement, arresting, or harassing applicants involved in a dispute over a commercial property located at No. 119 Broad Street, Lagos.

The ruling comes in response to an application filed by Paulijyk Interbiz Limited and eight other individuals, alleging violations of their fundamental human rights.

Other applicants in the suit are Paulinus Ejike Nwankwo, Donald Nkwocha, Lateef Popoola, Ifeoma Offor, Olaide Macarthy, David Adeosun, Chiaka Nwankwo and Victor Nwankwo.

The case designated FHC/L/C$/87/2025, revolves around a legal battle between Paulijyk Interbiz Limited and Ladgroup Limited over ownership and access to the contested property.

The applicants claim they have been subjected to intimidation, harassment, and undue restrictions on their freedom by law enforcement authorities, allegedly acting on behalf of the opposing party.

In its ruling, the court, presided over by Justice FN Ogazi specifically granted an interim order of injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCID), Area Commander (Area ‘A’ Command, Lagos), and DSP Idowu Obatimehin from, restricting the movement or access of the applicants, their directors, officers, and tenants within the disputed property at 119 Broad Street, Lagos, and harassing, arresting, or detaining the applicants and their associates.

The court also directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court order to enable them to respond appropriately.

The dispute hinges on ownership and occupation rights of the commercial property which houses multiple businesses.

The applicants, led by Paulijyk Interbiz Limited, claim that law enforcement officers have been restricting their access to the property, intimidating their tenants, and interfering with their business operations.

They argue that these actions amount to a violation of their fundamental rights as enshrined in Sections 35, 36, 41, and 46 of the 1999 Constitution, and Articles 6, 7, and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The applicants’ counsel, A. Adedoyin Adeniyi, argued that the police had no legal basis to interfere in what is essentially a civil property dispute and urged the court to protect the applicants from further harassment.

The respondents, including Industrial and General Insurance Plc (IGI) and Michael Ifedilichukwu Obi, have yet to formally respond to the allegations in court.

