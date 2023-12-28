Lagos: Property Demolition and Need To Consider All Interests (2)

Demolition of buildings, is not new to residents of Lagos or any state of the federation. However, recent demolitions by agencies of the Lagos State Government have generated more interest than usual, as some stakeholders have read political meanings to it. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN, examines the various concerns

Why Lagos demolishes buildings

Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LABSCA), who made these explanations during an on-the-spot assessment of the demolition site, also explained that the demolition was simply to, among other things, prevent building collapse. He explained that the distressed buildings were demolished because there was a need for some of the traders to do regularisation, adding that it was also meant to check issues of land grabbers selling one plot of land to several people as well as the need to correct haphazard development.

He noted that there was no ethnic colouration to the decisions of the government, whose only motive was to prevent building collapse and to ensure the safety of the lives of the traders and other Nigerians. Oki visited the demolition site alongside his counterpart in Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Osinaike, and the seven-man committee set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the aftermath of the demolition exercise and the ensuing public outrage. They were led on the trip by Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary of their parent ministry, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Oki noted that most of the demolished buildings were without permits, adding that necessary documentation needed by the state government was ignored. “All we are after are the lives of traders and other Nigerians which are extremely important to the Lagos State government. I have seen people painting dilapidated buildings, which is not good; it is not painting that makes a building new. Our lives are more important,” he said. He urged owners of distressed buildings marked for demolition to remove them within two weeks, to prevent disaster, or else the government would move in to take action.

“My mandate is to remove anything that is dilapidated, that is harmful to the people that even own it,” he said, revealing that Sanwo-Olu set up the seven-man committee to look into the demolition without causing disaffection among the traders in the Alaba market. According to him, LASBCA officials were usually prevented from enforcing laws by people who failed to get building plan approvals or those who did illegal conversion of their properties.

He assured protesters carrying placards that the government had their interests covered with the appointment of an additional 17-man sub-committee compromising their market leadership, for quicker resolution of issues. Some of the affected traders carrying placards with various inscriptions at the market pleaded with San- wo-Olu to fast-track the assignment of the committee to restore their means of livelihood. Assures of govt good intentions Earlier, the general manager and his team had had a meeting with the leadership of the market traders at LASBCA head office at Ikeja GRA, before they all embarked on the trip to the market.

The market leaders who are members of the seven-man technical committee set up to look into the issues of demolition discussed the way forward as the LASBCA boss explained processes and procedures guiding laws on physical developments and what must be done to comply with the regulation. The South-West Professional Forum (SOWPROF), who intervened in the controversy said that a significant number of illegal structures demolished in Lagos are reportedly owned by individuals of Yoruba descent. The group made its position known in a statement by its Assistant General Secretary, Lateef Kayode, made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

It was reacting to insinuations that the demolitions were targeted at a specific group. The professional group claimed it is self-serving for a few individuals to try to ethnicise the environmental issue. SOWPROF said it started the compilation of the names of the landlords five months ago and that the names of owners of the demolished buildings are available for the public, adding that the demolition of illegal buildings is a nationwide issue. “We have done diligent checks. We have a compilation of all the victims of the demolition in Lagos. We have done an extensive compilation of the victims and the issues involved.

Some 80 per cent of the victims of the demolished buildings are from the South-West region,” the statement read. The group expressed regret about the introduction of ethnic politics into the Lagos State Government’s efforts to address environmental dangers that have resulted in flooding, fatalities, and even pose a threat to the state’s future. It consequently pleaded with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, not to be discouraged by local criticisms that turn an environmental issue into an ethnic political palaver “It takes place in all the South-East, North-West, North-East and South- South.

It has happened in Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Aba, Kaduna, Ilorin, Makurdi and in many cities across the country. “Unfortunately, some people are exploring the fragile political situation in the country to cause disaffection, using the demolition of illegal buildings in Lagos State as a pun in the game,” the statement read. SOWPROF said property owners should ensure they do not invest in land and property that infringe on existing environmental laws.

The Lagos State Government demolished buildings in the Oyingbo, Ebute- Metta, Banana Island and other areas of the state. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, who led the demolition exercise said occupants of the affected buildings were served notices but refused to vacate them. He said that the government was compelled to resort to the demolition of the structures to protect lives as most of the buildings failed the structural integrity test. “The primary responsibility of gov- ernment is to protect lives, so we cannot wait and allow the buildings to collapse and kill people,” he said.

He stressed that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to cherish the lives of residents of the state, regardless of their tribe or religion. He decried the situation in which occupants of affected buildings refuse to evacuate after enough notice, add- ing that life was more important than buildings. The commissioner therefore enjoined owners of distressed buildings to take the initiative of pulling down the structures, urging them not to wait for the government to do so as it would confiscate any land where it removed distressed structures.

Oki added that the demolition of distressed structures in the area had become a necessity, considering the danger that the buildings pose to other adjoining structures and the lives of residents. “We cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in this area, where lives of innocent people would be at risk because of the lackadaisical attitude of a few individuals who have refused to do the right thing,” he said. Oki also appealed to Lagosians to feel free to always inform the government about distressed buildings and other physical planning infractions noticed within their neighbourhoods.

‘Most demolished structures hastily completed’

On Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Oluyinka Olumide, the Lagos commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, said the demolished structures were hastily completed during the COVID-19 lock- down in 2020. Olumide asked the owners of the affected structures in the Ikota, Lekki, Alaba, Ajao Estate, Abule Ado, Ladipo market and other areas of the state to provide their building approvals. “We will not demolish any approved building that is for sure. So, if there is anybody that has claims that their buildings were approved and demolished, let them come forward,” Olumide said.

“Buildings not done within the confines of the law are subject to demolition. “Anybody can own a building in Lagos, so long as you go with the laid- down rules. It is unfortunate that may- be what we have of recent happened to concern those from certain parts of the country. “Those buildings causing this uproar are buildings rushed during the COVID period, when activities of enforcement officers were at the low ebb because of restrictions of movement and you could see that when those buildings were demolished, nobody has come forward to say they were demolished under approval.”

Olumide assured residents that the state government would not demolish any approved structure. In Banana Island, buildings constructed on unauthorised reclaimed land to obstruct drainage paths were demolished. Olumide, who led the exercise also ordered the demolition of illegal fences. Oki decried the rate at which property owners and developers disregarded building code, hence, the demolition to compel compliance. LASBCA is an agency supervised by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Illegal land reclamation

The commissioner warned against illegal reclamation of land in the state, saying individuals did not have the right to reclaim land without requisite permission from the ministry charged with that responsibility. He said land reclamation was an exclusive right of the government, which usually carried out required tests through sand filling, adding that, residents should follow the processes for land acquisition to avoid prosecution.

Olumide said the demolished structure violated a suspension order issued by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his assessment visit to the site earlier in the year. He said it was discovered then that the developer illegally dredged the river to reclaim the land without recourse to any approving authority. The commissioner warned that indiscriminate dredging activity in the area must stop, because it violates Planning Laws and impacts negatively on the state’s ecosystem. “We need to stop the belief that they are above the law, once you have a law, everybody is supposed to be controlled by the law which is supposed to guide society.

“Here, lawless activities are taking place whereby people on their own are deliberately reclaiming land for their development which is very bad. “The power line was even made at the centre of the lagoon, the ceiling is almost reaching the power line which is not safe for human habitation,” he said. Oki, said the construction site had been sealed three times, but the developers broke the government seal to continue working. He said the developers did not have building plan approvals and did not have layout approvals.

He advised residents to always carry out the necessary checks and documentation by visiting the district offices across local governments to get the right information. He advised residents to get a Certificate of Occupancy and building plan approval or regularisation before moving to the site. “I must remove anything illegal,” he said. Oki said breaking the seals contravened the building code, adding that, illegal land reclamation activities would be punished.

He said all buildings involved in unapproved shoreline extensions along the Lagos Waterfront would be demolished and their developers prosecuted. He urged all intending building owners to always ensure due diligence before construction, including obtaining the necessary documentation from relevant agencies of the government.

Obi speaks on demolitions

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi also lent his voice to the unending controversy of demolished buildings in Lagos, he condemned the demolition of properties in Lagos and across the country. In a statement on his X account, Obi expressed concern, urging the government to focus on alleviating economic hardships and implementing measures to lift people out of poverty.

He wrote, “It’s with complete despondency and unhappiness that I have followed the ongoing demolitions of properties across the country, especially knowing the extra hardship such acts have been heaping on hapless citizens who are already battling with multidimensional poverty. “What a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people’s hardships and to carry out measures that will take more people out of poverty.

“Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise, knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources. “The poor in our midst who are putting their meagre resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further. In some cases, the properties being demolished are the lifetime savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated.

“My appeal therefore is for the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try and put a human face to their actions. While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of government must show compassion.” In a swift response, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is displaying hypocrisy over the demolition of illegal buildings in Lagos State.

Omokri attacked Obi for condemning the demolition of illegal buildings in Lagos and refusing to condemn the burning of Chinedu and Omama in his hometown of Onitsha about a month ago. He asked: “Why is Peter Obi condemning the demolition of illegal properties in Lagos when he has not condemned the burning of Chinedu and Omama in his hometown of Onitsha a month ago, like he condemned the burning of Deborah Samuels on May 12, 2022? “He says the demolition exercise by the Lagos State Government is ill-timed, yet he did not say anything when the Anambra State Government demolished illegal properties this year.

“Peter Obi claims he is speaking for “the poor in our midst. Now, this is very confusing, because it was the houses of the poor that were demolished in Anambra, and he did not speak. But, the homes being demolished in Lagos are primarily owned by multimillionaires. “One of them even gave an interview and boasted that he spent ₦300 million on his mansion. Why did Peter not speak for the poor when Anambra was demolishing properties? Is Peter Obi now saying crime is not okay in Anambra, but okay in Lagos?”

On social media, a video of former Governor Peter Obi demolishing houses in Anambra State as governor later surfaced. The Governor was said to have demolished peoples’ houses in Okposi and Uburu all in the Ohaozara Local Govt Area for road expansion, according to reports, without compensation. Some of the comments on social media are controversial. A social media user asked sarcastically, “Why are obedient throwing stones at Lagos Governor whereas their god and saviour did the same to them while he was governor in Anambra?”

Another one replied, “How do you know they are obedient? People were complaining, you started talking about obedience. Are you wired to think in a straight-line direction?” “Did anyone accuse PDP stalwarts of complaining when Dave Umahi did the same under APC? “Now the same Obi is faulting Lagos for demolishing houses saying the timing is wrong.” “Which timing will be right? They should have asked the man.” “Imagine him even saying, ‘Even if there are violations as claimed’.

That means even if criminals kill people, we should not jail them because the timing Wike is wrong.” In a similar development, the demolition of illegal structures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, generated controversies and pro- tests. It started when the FCT minister, vowed to restore the Abuja master plan and remove any building that violates the zoning regulations or encroach on the green areas of the city. According to the FCTA Department of Development Control, about 6,000 buildings in 30 areas of the FCT have been identified as illegal and will be demolished.

However, Wike’s aide, Kelvin Ogunleye, has denied that there is a plan to demolish 6,000 houses in Abuja, saying that the minister did not list any specific areas for demolition. However, the minister ordered the demolition of a scavengers’ colony along the road corridor cutting across Mabushi, Jahi and Kado Districts. These demolitions have sparked mixed reactions from the residents and stakeholders of the FCT, some of whom have expressed support for the move, while others have criticised it as insensitive and arbitrary.

The following Abuja Communities have experienced Wike’s demolitions exercise, the popular Kilishi market in the Area is a multimillion-naira duplex in Wuse Zone 6. A scavengers’ colony along the road corridor, cutting across Ma- bushi, Jahi and Kado Districts. Slums in Garki, Jabi and 28 others.