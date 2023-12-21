Lagos: Property Demolition and Need To Consider All Interests (1)

Demolition of buildings is not new to residents of Lagos State or any state of the federation. However, recent demolitions by agencies of the Lagos State government have generated more interest than usual, as some stakeholders have read ethnic colouration and political meanings to it. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN, examines the various concerns and why government should allow its actions to have more human face

Uproar over demolition

A recent viral video of residents of an estate in Lagos State wailing after their properties were demolished at the Ikota axis of the state has ignited debates on the social media space on the propriety or otherwise of government demolishing properties after completion when such disaster should have been averted by disallowing the building in the first place. The video showed caterpillars demolishing buildings while owners of the buildings where seen lamenting.

This is one of the many videos that have surfaced online in reaction to the Lagos State demolition exercise. Many property owners have taken to their social media handles to express their frustrations at the continued demolition of their structures by the state government. It has been an avalanche of anger and frustration, with some calling the demolitions exercise a witch-hunt of some tribes resident in the state, there- by inputting tribal colouration into the exercise. Some have even said that the state was on a vendetta mission against the tribe for political consideration.

In one video on TikTok, an unnamed lady called on Igbo property owners to take up arms to defend their properties and be violent in protecting their investments. According to her, “If someone can come to demolish your home while your children are sleeping then you have the right to be violent.” Some affected residents in video clips also accused the Lagos State government of not giving them enough time before pulling down their structures.

In a clip, a resident, who claimed to have paid N1.7 million for a property located on the Mainland said the Lagos State Government only gave them two hours to move out of the property before demolition, however, the government has described the demolitions as a move to restore sanity.

Igbo lawyer raises concern

In another report, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, pro-Biafra agitator, Aloy Ejimakor, insisted that the Lagos State government is not transparent in its demolition exercise. Ejimakor alleged that the demolition was unconstitutional and violated the Land Use Act. Ejimakor said: “Lagos State government is neither transparent nor even-handed in the demolition exercise. The demolition is also potentially unconstitutional because of its disparate impact on Igbo property owners.

“And it is a gross violation of the Land Use Act in each case that it affects those with valid title documents, especially statutory Certificates of Occupancy issued by the state gov- ernment.” Ejimakor stressed that the demolition was notoriously discriminatory and unjust against the Igbos. He said: “The relentless demolition in Lagos is so notoriously discriminatory & unjust, such that it will surely trouble Lagos State with countless scorched-earth litigations.

“For now, it has done so much to add to the systemic injustices that make it very tough for Ndigbo to be Nigerians.” Corroborating Ejimakor’s claim, a former Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Emenike, was also reported to have accused the Lagos State government of being against the Igbos. Frowning at the demolition in the state, Emenike said: “The sadness is too much after getting approval from the same Lagos State government. This is pure wickedness. Igbos are in trouble.” The apex Igbo group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo also urged the Igbo to relocate their businesses to the Southeast.

Ohanaeze speaks

Factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that: “Since there are no more lands in Lagos State, they should relocate their business headquarters to the Southeast. “When you have your headquarters at home, and demolition hits your branch, it won’t affect your business much; it won’t destroy you. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo encourages Igbos to seize this moment as an opportunity to reassess their investments and consider relocating them to the Eastern region.” However, Ejimakor said the call for Igbos to relocate their businesses back to the Southeast is a double-edged sword.

He said the call was a plot by some irredentists to run Igbos out of Lagos and also validate the quest for Biafra. “The clamour for Ndigbo to relocate their businesses to the Southeast is a double-edged sword. “On the one hand, it will fulfill the dark desires of the irredentists that desire to run Ndigbo out of Lagos or otherwise traduce them in Nigeria. “On the other hand, it will be an affirmative signal to Ndigbo that they are not wanted in Nigeria, which further validates the quest for Biafra,” he said.

Why demolition happened at Alaba International Market Concerning the demolished buildings at Alaba International Market, the Lagos State government in response said the action was carried out in the public interest. It explained that the buildings were demolished as a measure to save and protect lives as well as enforce building regulations. The officials added that the action was not a tendency to acquire the land, stressing that the demolished houses were distressed, posing a security risk in the community Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), who made these explanations during an on-the-spot assessment of the demolition site, also explained that the demolition was simply to, among other things, prevent building collapse.

He explained that the distressed buildings were demolished because there was a need for some of the traders to do regularisation, adding that it was also meant to check issues of land grabbers selling one plot of land to several people as well as the need to correct haphazard development. He noted that there was no ethnic colouration to the decisions of the government, whose only motive was to prevent building collapse and to ensure the safety of the lives of the traders and other Nigerians. Oki visited the demolition site alongside his counterpart in Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Osinaike, and the seven-man committee set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the aftermath of the demolition exercise and the ensuing public outrage.

They were led on the trip by Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary of their parent ministry, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. Oki noted that most of the demolished buildings were without permits, adding that necessary documentation needed by the state government was ignored. “All we are after are the lives of traders and other Nigerians which are extremely important to the Lagos State government. I have seen people painting dilapidated buildings, which is not good; it is not painting that makes a building new. Our lives are more important,” he said.

He urged owners of distressed buildings marked for demolition to remove them within two weeks, to prevent disaster, or else the government would move in to take action. “My mandate is to remove anything that is dilapidated, that is harmful to the people that even own it,” he said, revealing that Sanwo-Olu set up the seven-man committee to look into the demolition without causing disaffection among the traders in the Alaba market.

According to him, LASBCA officials were usually prevented from enforcing laws by people who fail to get building plan approvals or those who did illegal conversion of their properties. He assured protesters carrying placards that the government had their interests covered with the appointment of an additional 17-man sub-committee compromising their market leadership, for quicker resolution of issues. Some of the affected traders carrying placards with various inscriptions at the market pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to fast- track the assignment of the committee to restore their means of livelihood.

Stakeholders express concern

However, speaking at the Fourth Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition in Lagos recently, Chairman / CEO of MKH Properties Limited, Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, while expressing concern about property demolition in the state, said the impact of the demotion goes beyond the shores of the country. Hammed, who said he was recently at a conference in Saudi Arabia, narrated how his attempt to lure foreign investors to invest in the property sector of the country, especially in Lagos State, was met with resistance, as almost all possible investors he approached spoke about their reservation on the safety of their investment in the state, citing the various demolition of houses in the state as a sign of danger.

While urging government to do more in curtailing incidents of property demotion in the state, he advised that the agencies of government that are supposed to do their due diligence before approval to build is given should be made to do their work or face the music if any infraction is discovered. He also advised government to find a way around sanctions for violators of the state building code rather than demolition, as resorting to demolition always have a way of impacting negatively on the investing public.

Governor’s spokesman

Speaking with New Telegraph in an interview on the demolitions and its accompanying controversies, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said, “The Lagos State Government is not demolishing people’s homes because it wants to be cruel. The state government is not wicked or going about a demolition spree. “People are supposed to comply with the state building laws. They are not supposed to build houses on drainage channels. They are not supposed to block water channels.

People deliberately and willfully build on all these places. Furthermore, builders go on building without relevant building permits and as a responsible government, Lagos State will not fold its hands and watch the recklessness. “They will cause massive flooding, drainage blockage, environmental degradation and then these same people will turn around and blame the government.” Speaking on the ethnic colouration of the demolitions, he said, “it is very sad that some people are trying to ethnicized the whole exercise and just as the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment has said, Lagos does not see ethnicity, or political affiliations, it only sees the law.

The people should simply do the right thing. If you have approvals for your buildings nobody will come for you. “If by chance they come to you and you have the relevant documentation, come forward with them. It is the same thing the Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning has been saying. It is the same thing the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment has been saying. Come forward with your approvals and nobody will disturb you. “We are all saying the same thing, but as long as your building does not align with the law, it will be demolished.

There is no ethnicity at all. This ethnic cry is from a particular section of the country. My advice to those activists is to go and tell their brothers to do what is right. If you want to build, buy land from the appropriate quarters by conducting adequate findings and don’t build on drainages.” Speaking further, he mentioned specific agencies that builders must consult before embarking on building projects in the state. They are the Lagos State Land Bureau, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Infrastructure. “These are all the required agencies and they are located at the same place at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos,” he said.

Environment commissioner

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, also said more properties would be pulled down for contravening the drainage law. Structures in areas like Lekki, Alaba Market, Ajao Estate, Abule Egba, and Ladipo Market, among others, have been pulled down. Wahab, said the government would not be selective in applying the law in the ongoing series of demolition of illegal structures at Lekki Phase II and environs.

He however assured that the state government was committed to ensuring that justice and fairness were served to all equally. He also insisted that an ultimatum was issued to owners of struc- tures who violated the state’s laws. According to him, a seven-day contravention notice is issued to owners of buildings, “lying within the seven metres drainage setback on Orchid Rd, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, Osapa, Oral Estate II, all along the Ikota River” due to drainage problems.

On the demolition in Alaba International Market, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, said the affected buildings had been marked for demolition since 2016. “The marked inscriptions from LASBCA seen on different parts of the buildings that were looking physically distressed had vacation notices as far back as 2016, 2020, 2022, and several others issued to this year, 2023,” Oki said. The government has also challenged the claimants to come up with any document showing that their structures received requisite approvals before they embarked on construction.

Position of REDAN

Also speaking, the Deputy President, Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN), the umbrella body for all property developers and players in the industry, Mr Akintoye Adeoye, in an interview with the New Telegraph said; “Demolition is not good news. It is bad news at any time. When we talk about demolitions there are parties who would have to suffer loss. So, if it is a residential development or commercial development or any development at all, there will be people that are primary subscribers to the project and they will receive the direct impacts of the demolitions.

“Whatever the situation for demolitions, demolitions cause a lot of dissatisfaction and pain. The developer or the brand that have worked on the project will also be at stake. Its reputation will be shattered in the industry. When the company is mentioned among stakeholders, they will say, this was the company that did the project that was demolished and for the entire industry, demolitions create a bad image. It is not good for the industry.” Speaking further, Adeoye said, the government has their part in the problem and I will give you an example. If you look at some of the properties that are demolished, some of them have lay out approvals, building plan approvals, Governors consent and Certificate of Occupancy.

However, there is something new in Lagos which is called, drainage clearance certificate. So, the government may say, you have all these approvals, but you don’t have drainage clearance certificate. “It is not everyone that understands what a drainage clearance certificate looks like. The proper way to do it is that before layout approval, building approvals, and other approvals are given out by government, such files should be referred to the drainage department for clearance so that they can chart the project into the drainage alignment of the state, so that the developers will not waste money trying to obtain other approvals. At that point, the project could have been saved from impending demolitions.

“There are developers that are culprits. They are very much aware that there is a drainage channel where they are planning to build. The will fill the flood path and go ahead to build, believing that money can solve anything, and anybody. For people that fall into their hands to buy properties, that is not a palatable case. The issue then is where is the point of redress?” He asked. “Some of the people who have bought into these properties are retirees. They don’t have any money to buy another house. Are we now saying these people will just accept their fate? That is where we as an association come in. When you get to court, the court will decide whether the government is culpable.

It is important for government agencies to collaborate so that before an agency issues Certificate of Occupancy or Governor’s Consent to a developer, they will first of all refer the developer to the agency or department in charge of drainages. The same process should apply to every document,” he said. “So whether people should be compensated or not depends on who is culpable, whether the government or the developer. “We also have to look at the issue in another dimension, that even if the building is already standing, demolitions should be the last resort.

There are drainage experts who can come in and say, what can we do even when the building is already standing. The drainage experts will say, what can we do to prevent demolitions? After all, there are under water drainage systems in developed nations. “We have underground tunnels where water can flow through. Through technology we can also build roads under water. The point is the demolitions should be the last resort. It should not be the first option. It is after we have looked at every other option that we can now decide that the building must be demolished because there is nothing to be done.”

Adeoye said; “The reasons for the current demolitions exercise is that government wants to arrest incessant flooding in Lagos State. Nobody can query government on that because it is their responsibility. Flood does not respect anybody. It is proper for the government to ensure proper and efficient drainage systems in Lagos. However, while doing that, we must appeal to them to the explore every other options before demolitions takes place. “If we do not remove a building that is blocking water ways, water will remove that building and not only that, water will take lives as well.

So, it is better we remove those buildings that are blocking drainages than let them collapse on people. The government must also find a way to look at the interests of homeowners who are gravely affected by the demolitions. The loss will kill some people.”