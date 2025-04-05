Lagos Probes Tragic Maternal Death In Ibeju-Lekki

Share

…Assures victim’s family of justice

The Lagos State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a pregnant woman, Folajimi, in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki, and has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has constituted a panel to examine the details of the case and identify any breaches in medical care standards.

The government assured the family of the victim that justice will be served.

The incident has led to public outrage following reports that a traditional birth attendant and a private healthcare facility allegedly denied Folajimi care due to her inability to make a financial deposit.

Initial investigations indicate that multiple parties, including the birth attendant and the hospital, were involved. These individuals are currently being interviewed.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the entire Lagos health family have extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, the Governor affirmed that no one should die while giving life.

According to the statement, the investigation is focusing on verifying the registration status of the individuals and facilities with HEFAMAA, determining compliance with approved scopes of medical practice, assessing adherence to emergency protocols, and identifying any acts of negligence that may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

A report from the panel is expected soon, and those found culpable will face legal consequences.

The government reiterated that all healthcare facilities, whether public or private, must comply with HEFAMAA regulations, including proper accreditation and regular inspections.

It emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for healthcare providers that operate illegally or fail to deliver emergency care, stressing that such lapses amount to a violation of medical ethics.

It further warned that no healthcare facility is permitted to deny emergency care to any patient, especially in life-threatening situations.

Such actions, the government noted, are unethical and against regulatory obligations, and will attract strict penalties.

The State also used the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to enforcing regulations on nursing homes and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) as part of its broader efforts to strengthen the healthcare system.

The public was encouraged to report any healthcare facility not registered with HEFAMAA or operating beyond its approved capacity.

The government stressed the importance of seeking care from accredited medical institutions and said it is intensifying monitoring across all health establishments to ensure compliance with quality and safety standards.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government urged community leaders, religious organizations, and healthcare professionals to join efforts in promoting maternal and child health.

The government assured the public that justice would be served in the case of Folajimi, and promised to hold accountable anyone found guilty of negligence or professional misconduct.

It concluded by extending its deepest condolences to the Folajimi family and reaffirming its dedication to preventing similar tragedies, while working to build a safer and more responsive healthcare system for all residents.

