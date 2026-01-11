The Lagos State Government has expressed deep condolences to renowned Nigerian author, Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her family over the tragic death of her son, Nkanu, following a medical incident at a private healthcare facility in Lagos on January 6, while announcing firm steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the government described the death of a child as a profound and irreparable loss, assuring the bereaved family of its sympathy, concern and commitment to justice.

It stressed that Lagos places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the state.

As part of actions to address the development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Health Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to immediately commence a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the incident.

The probe, according to the government, is aimed at establishing both the immediate and remote causes of the death and ensuring accountability where necessary.

HEFAMAA has already begun its inquiry and visited the facility involved. The agency will conduct a comprehensive review of all allegations, including adherence to established clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties connected to the case.

The government said HEFAMAA will work closely with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure a credible, professional and holistic investigation. Findings from the probe will be made public once concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

Lagos State further assured residents that any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, misconduct or regulatory violations would face the full weight of the law.

While the investigation is ongoing, the government urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the health and rights of residents, the state said it would continue strengthening oversight of medical practice to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents, while once again extending heartfelt condolences to the Adichie family.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) says it is monitoring allegations of medical negligence surrounding the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s 21-month-old son, Nkanu.

Its National President, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

NAN reports that an official family statement said that 21-month-old boy Nkanu Nnamdi, who the novelist had with her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, died on January 7 after a brief illness. T

he statement issued by Omawumi Ogbe of GLG Communications, said, “The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

However, days after, sources close to the family had alleged medical negligence at a Lagos private hospital where Nkanu was taken for medical procedures ahead of a scheduled evacuation to the U.S. for further treatment as the cause of the boy’s death.

“The hospital involved is likely to conduct its own investigation for more facts by getting oral and documented evidence.

“You know the patient will have a record whether manual or electronic that can be printed out there.

“Then there may be an independent investigative panel to look further based on the allegations depending on if the mother or relatives wants to take it further,” Mohammed said.