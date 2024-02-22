Lagos Prioritises Maternal, Newborns Health as E4A Mama Ye Closes

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi has said that the Lagos State Government is committed to improve maternal and newborn health as part of lessons the Lagos State Min- istry of Health learnt from its partnership with Evidence For Action Mama Ye (E4A-Mama Ye)/Options UK part- nership programme, which closed out recently. Ogunyemi made this known during the close out ceremony of E4A-Mama Ye/Options UK Partnership programme, which was held in Ikeja, Lagos recently.

Apart from the closing out, the event was similarly organised to celebrate the achievements of the various partners and successes recorded in Lagos State as regards Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child health and Nutrition (RANCAH+N) interventions in Lagos State. The theme of the programme is ‘Delivering UHC Through Localisation: Building Resilient Grassroot Coalition and Accountability Mechanisms for Stronger Health System in Nigeria and Africa’. According to Ogunyemi, Accountability Mechanism (LASAM) for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programmes in the state and processes have now been sustained by the State Ministry of Health through dedicated budgetary provision in the state’s annual budgets.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos state governor on health said, “We are mindful of the huge investment in the state and understand the importance of sustainability of high impact interventions, which is why we have sustained funding of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MP- DSR) and the LASAM programme over the past few years and will continue to prioritise these programmes.” E4A Mama Ye had partnered with Lagos which established LASAM which not only grew but also became a showcase for the Lagos State Ministry of Health. Similarly, Mamaye joined the dynamic partnership of Lagos State Ministry’s Departments and Agencies, development partners, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media all of which worked tirelessly and voluntarily, resulting in the state government living up to its expected roles and responsibilities.

She expressed gratitude to members of LASAM some of whom were present for their immense support to the State and to Options UK for its unwavering assistance to the State as a whole. However, she noted that there is still more work to be done in reducing maternal and child mortality and making the government more accountable to its roles and responsibilities. While expressing joy for the partner- ship between E4A Mama Ye/Options UK Partnership with the Lagos State Government, Permanent Secretary at the state ministry of health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye said the partnership “gives us more mileage and support to do more for the people of Lagos State.

“Lagos State, as a thriving urban hub, recognises the critical importance of partnerships in shaping the future of its population and fostering sustainable development.” He said, “it has been a beneficial experience for the state in the maternal and child health space with core focus on the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Programme and in an accountabil- ity framework for maternal and child health.” On his part, the Regional Director of West &Central Africa, Options, Dr Ufuoma Omo-Obi said, “What we want to achieve is not the end; we’ve just be- gun a new journey. What we have seen from the conversations today and engagement and testimonials is that there is a shared value in Lagos and the col- laboration is here to stay.

“There is no going back or stopping the train, or the budget or allocation for LASAM to do its work and function effectively is there. “What is left is to take this beautiful light from Lagos to the rest of Nigeria, the rest of Africa so that they can see that it is possible to achieve zero mater- nal death in our facilities by learning and doing what Lagos has done. We hope that LASAM will remain a learning hub for others to come and get light from and we will be there. The theme is important and we have agreed to make it work.