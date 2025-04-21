Lagos Ports Process N1.53trn Exports In 3 Months

Share

Export goods laden in 11, 459 containers valued at N1.53 trillion ($986.4 million) passed through Lagos ports in the first quarter of 2025.

The goods, processed by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Lllypond Export Command, were 5,568 containers higher than the 5,891 containers handled in the corresponding period of 2024.

Also, the value of the exports was 300 per cent higher than $236.087 million total value of exports which passed through the command in the corresponding period of 2024.

It was gathered that the figures showed an increase of $750.357 million, representing over 318 per cent improvement in value over the corresponding period of 2024.

The Area Controller of the Lilypond export terminal, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, also revealed that agricultural products of 2,723 containers valued at $596.887 million topped the pack, followed by manufactured goods of $134.649 million, solid minerals of $87.498 million and other category of exports valued at $18.156 million.

He added: “On the volume of trade, the command handled a total of 11,459 containers in the first three months of 2025 which is 5,568 containers higher than the 5,891 containers handled in the first quarter of 2024.

“We classified the exports into four Agricultural products, manufactured products, solid minerals and others. Agricultural produce forms the highest with a total value of $596.887.111.51.

“This was followed by manufactured goods, which amounted to $329,915,256.6, while solid minerals were $550,149,763.41. Others amounted to $9,488,166.26.

“Agricultural produce for the first quarter of last year was $542,916.347.5,7 manufactured goods $134,649,364,25, solid minerals $87,498,802,44 and others $18,156,786.87.

In the first quarter of 2025, our cumulative export value amounted to $986,440,397,78. “This is more than 300 per cent higher than the $2.36,087,888.53 total value of exports through this command in the first quarter of 2024.

Comparatively, this shows an increase of $750,352,509.25, representing over 318 per cent improvement in the value.”

Odusanya noted that the command recorded N7.13 billion under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), stressing that the command strengthened collaboration with exporters by operating an open-door policy that ensures regular interaction and seamless export trade processing.

Under NESS, which is a statutory payment to the Federal Government on all legitimate goods exported from Nigeria, he said that the command recorded N7.13 billion, noting that the Q1’25 NESS was almost 0.9 per cent higher than the N7,07 billion recorded under the scheme through the command performance in the first three months of 2024.

He said: “Some Nigerian exporters were among those celebrated by the service three months ago during the formal launch of the authorised economic operator (AED) scheme.

For us, this is a testament to the growth of export in the country, especially those using Lagos ports to ship out their goods.” Recalled that NCS recorded N3.53 tillion ($2.14 billion) in nonoil exports at Lilypond Export Command in 2024.

The exports were shipped out of Lagos Port in 30,979 containers. Also, data obtained by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed some agricultural goods valued at N2.6 trillion have been shipped out of Lagos and Tincan Island ports in three months.

Some of the exports, mainly cocoa beans, cashew, sesame were exported to The Netherlands, India, Malaysia, Belgium and other European European countries.

The bureau explained that the value of agricultural goods exports increased by 232.02 per cent compared to the N463.97 billion value recorded in Q4,’23 and also increased by 72.95 per cent over the N890.72 billion value recorded in Q3’24.

It stressed that most of the agricultural exports which passed through the ports were dominated by superior quality cocoa beans valued at N836.23 billion, standard quality Cocoa beans, N269.34 billion and sesamum seeds, N202.94 billion, natural cocoa butter, N104.59 billion and cashew nuts shelled, N30.76 billion.

