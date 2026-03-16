Lagos Ports Handle N116bn Raw Sugar Imports From Brazil

Lagos Port and Tincan Island ports terminals took delivery of N116 billion ($83 million) worth of raw sugar from Brazil between December and February 2026.

Findings revealed that the country imported $42 million worth of the commodity in December 2025; $22 million in January and $17 million in early February 2026 as demand by bakery, Pharmaceuticals, confectionery, food and beverage companies is on the increase.

It was revealed that Brazil has lower prices of both refined and raw sugar and introduced a highly competitive and buyer-friendly market for importers, following surge in shipment between December 2025 and February 2026.

Also, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position has revealed that Ken Wave has berthed at Tincan Island Port to offload 45,000 tonnes of raw sugar at JosepDam terminal last week.

The shipping data indicated that between January and February, 212,985 tonnes of sugar were shipped from the Port of Santo to Lagos ports as it price was reduced by 24 per cent from $484.8/tonne to $370/ tonne to woo more buyers. It was learnt that an average of 158,000 tonnes of sugar monthly is being targeted by Brazil to Nigeria, following 1.9 million tonnes of order placed by importers.

In February, the shipping data indicated that Unity Explorer berthed at Apapa Port with 55,000 tonnes of the consignment as three vessels offloaded 157,985 tonnes of raw sugar in January, noting that two of the vessels discharged 100, 885 tonnes at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) from San Antonio led with 50, 650 tonnes and Aruna Hulya, 50, 235 tonnes offloaded , while Desert Puma with 57,100 tonnes discharged its cargoes at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL).

Recall that the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the Bank of Industry (BOI) have established a N10 billion Sugar Project Acceleration Fund to support the development of new sugar projects and strengthening Nigeria’s domestic sugar industry.

The initiative, known as the Sugar Project Acceleration Fund (SPAF), is designed to provide financing and project development support for viable green field sugar projects across the country. The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Kamar Bakrindisclosed that the fund was created to help bridge the gap between project ideas and investor-ready ventures.

He stressed that while development finance institutions and investors had funds available for agro-industrial projects, the major challenge often lies in the readiness of projects to meet financing standards. He added: “The constraint, far more often than people appreciate, is not the availability of money.

It is the availability of projects that are structured, documented, and de-risked to the standard required to receive financing.” Bakrin explained that successful projects must meet strict technical and financial requirements before they could attract investment, noting that a bankable project begins with a technically credible feasibility study.

Also, he noted that the SPAF facility was specifically created to help promoters move their projects from early-stage concepts to bankable investments.

There is surge in shipment of sugar between since the beginning of the year vAlso Ms. Hadiza Shuaib, who led the delegation, explained that BOI would serve as the fund manager for SPAF while the NSDC would provide sector leadership and technical oversight.