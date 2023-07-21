Lagos Port Fire Outbreak: NPA Confirms No Casualties

The Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) has confirmed that no lives were lost in Thursday’s Tin-Can Island Port fire outbreak that caused the side of the Port and Cargo Terminal to rise.

New Telegraph reports that a video depicting the destruction of shipments worth millions of Naira at Tin-Can Island’s terminal “C,” which is run by Port and Cargo Limited, went viral on the internet.

Confirming the development, Mr Shola Adesanwo, the port’s Public Relations Officer said the incident occurred on Thursday, July 20th.

He said that the emergency responders reportedly arrived on the site to tackle the fire, despite the fact that the cause of the fire accident is yet unclear.

According to Adesanwo, the gantry crane’s tyre was the source of the fire, which was put out by firemen before it could spread to the crane.

Before making an official statement, he admitted that he needed to wait and get additional information from the agency’s fire service section.

Efforts to reach the management of Port and Cargo by the platform were futile as calls and messages made to their phones were neither answered nor returned.