Lagos Port Berths 3 Vessels With N108bn Raw Sugar

Despite the increase in price from from $464.10 to $473 per tonnes, three vessels have arrived the Lagos Port terminal to offload 157,985 tonnes of raw sugar valued at N108 billion ($75 million) in one week.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position explained that two of the vessels have arrived Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDN)) with100,885 tonnes with San Antonio leading with 50, 650 tonnes and Aruna Hulya, 50, 235 tonnes.

Also, Desert Puma laden with 57,100 tonnes will discharge its cargoes at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL). According to the Trade Data Monitor (TDM), a total of 853,373 tonnes of raw sugar were imported to the country between April and September 2025.

In September, NPA data revealed that 108,465 tonnes of the consignment arrived in two ships at Lagos Port Complex in Apapa.

It noted Lotus Spring ferried 56, 165 tonnes to the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Iokatis GS laden with 52, 300 tonnes at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL), Lagos Port. The shipping data stressed that MV Ken Wave has also berthed berthed with 52,000 tonnes on Friday.

Also, findings from the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) revealed that there has been higher than the expected output from Brazilian mills, contrary to the global market deficit projection for the year.

Between February and June the country imports has been fluctuating as $93 million worth of the consignment was delivered in June; May, $66.8 million: April, $85 million; March, $24 million and February, $88.5 million.

Meanwhile, the National Sugar Development Council. Nigeria’s sugar import dependence Nigeria remains heavily dependent on sugar imports to meet its domestic demand, which is estimated at around 1.7 million tonnes annually.

Recall that Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has said that it would eliminate Nigeria’s dependence on imported raw sugar, saying that more than $700 million had been committed to different expansion policies on sugar production.

The investment spread across land acquisition, industrial machinery, factory infrastructure, workforce development, and extensive community and CSR programmes, marks one of the most ambitious commitments yet in Nigeria’s sugar-sector reform drive.

The renewed push was highlighted at the Lagos International Trade Fair, where the company unveiled new Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) in 100g, 250g, 500g and 1kg sizes, signalling a broader retail strategy aligned with its backward integration drive.

The Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, reaffirmed the Dangote Group’s commitment to deepening industrialisation as a pathway to job creation, value addition and economic diversification.

With increased refining capacity, new product lines and expanded operations across its sugar estates, the company said that it was positioning itself as a central force in reshaping Nigeria’s sugar market and reducing the billions spent annually on imports as the Federal Government has rolled out comprehensive plan for accelerated sugar project development in 2025 to encourage investors to grow sugar by 9.4 per cent from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025 under its Backward Integration Programme (BIP).