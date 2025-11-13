Lagos Pop-Up Museum: Ecobank Reiterates Support For Africa’s Creative Industry

The Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Bolaji Lawal, has reiterated the lender’s commitment to supporting the continent’s creative industry.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Lagos Pop-Up Museum at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr. Lawal, who was represented by the Head SMEs, Partnerships & Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, said that the bank believes that art and culture are powerful forces for unity, innovation, and economic growth.

According to him, the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, which is a collaboration between Ecobank Nigeria and the Yaba Art Museum of Yaba College of Technology, is not a regular art show, but “ a living, breathing cultural experience designed to engage everyone from art lovers to curious minds.”

He further stated that the initiative which runs from November 8, 2025 to February 10, 2026, will feature multiple seasons, including exhibitions, workshops, performances and artist talks. Mr Lawal added that the Lagos Pop-Up Museum is a creative intervention, “that bridges institutional knowledge with civic consciousness, proving that art isn’t just for walls — it’s for life, learning, and transformation.”

The Ecobank Nigeria boss, who described the lender’s collaboration with Yaba College of Technology on the initiative as, “a natural fit” said that the event, “offers heightened visibility, deeper community impact, and innovative educational engagement.”

Specifically, he said that initiative, “advocates for open access to cultural knowledge, creative opportunity, and direct educational support, while revitalizing heritage with contemporary relevance.”

He disclosed that major components of the Lagos Pop-Up Museum include an “Adoption Hall, which will see Art meeting “micro-philanthropy to support YabaTech students” and “Drum Up”- a FESTAC77@50 archival experience.