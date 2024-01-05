Lagos Poll: INEC Releases Surulere Bye-Election Notice

The Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election notice has been officially published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State.

The INEC State Public Affairs Officer, Adenike Oriowo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the notice had been displayed at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo-Yaba for public viewing from Thursday, January 4.

According to her, the notice had also been posted at the INEC Surulere Local Government Area Office, adding that the electoral commission had already commenced the implementation of activities and the timetable for the upcoming elections.

READ ALSO:

Oriowo emphasized that INEC’s preparations were in full swing to ensure strict compliance with the relevant laws and guidelines governing the poll.

She assured that the commission was committed to delivering a credible bye-election in the constituency.

It could be recalled that INEC had announced the schedule for re-run and by-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos State, to take place on Feb. 3, 2024.

As per the poll timetable, the party primary elections, along with the resolution of any disputes arising from them, will be held between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

The public campaigns conducted by political parties will begin on January 18 and conclude on February 1. The vacancy in the Surulere seat occurred due to the resignation of the former occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed as the Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu after his victory.