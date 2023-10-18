Lagos Police Uncovers Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the Idata Community in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The state command arrested two suspects at the illegal factory identified as Musiliu Gbenga, 21, and Owolabi Azeez, 22.

The suspects were paraded at the conference hall of the Command in Ikeja alongside 30 other suspects who had been arrested for a range of crimes, including cultism, theft, and illegal possession of firearms.

Speaking during the parade, the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrests were made in one month.

Explaining how the factory where firearms were fabricated was uncovered, he said, “Based on actionable intelligence on a blacksmith who fabricated firearms for onward sale to criminals around Idata Village in Ibeju-Lekki, operatives of the Command busted the factory and arrested two suspects.

“Three single-barrel locally-made pistols, one double-barrel locally-made gun, one single-barrel locally-made gun, two single-barrel locally-made long guns, 10 expended cartridges, twelve long pipes, two drilling machines, one gas cylinder, one vehicle, and other fabricated tools were among the items recovered from the factory.”

The police spokesperson also mentioned that among the arrested individuals, there was a notorious cultist known as Skipo, who was apprehended at around 11:45 p.m. on October 11, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the murder of a rival cultist. Skipo was captured in a hideout in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

He said, “Ganiu Yusuf, aka Skipo, aged 23, was arrested in possession of two 9mm ammunition. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ikuologbon Tobi aka Iku aged 23; Salaudeen Azeez, aged 27; Sanni Jamiu aka J-boy, aged 26; Ganiu Muideen, aka Stone, aged 23; Odinaka Ojiakor, aged 26 and Farouk Muibi aka Ozil aged 22, in different areas of the state, in possession of two locally made single barrel guns, one double barrel shotgun, three live cartridges, one dagger, and different charms. Investigation revealed that they are all cult members.”