Lagos Police Uncovers Baby Factory, Rescue Victims

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday uncovered a baby factory in the Ijegun area of the state and rescued 10 people, while three suspects were also arrested.

Confirming the development on Monday, the spokesperson for the State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement issued to newsmen, said the illegal activity was exposed after the police received a tip-off last Saturday, April 5.

According to him, the officers quickly went to the location and arrested the main suspect, Mariam Vincent, aged 35, along with two others, Orie Ruth, 23, and Ujunwa Ifeanyi, 18.

During the operation, the police found and rescued several victims, including three children aged seven, five, and two. In total, seven adult women and three children were rescued.

Among the adult victims were Precious, 24, Magdalene, 25, Adaobi, 23, Princess, 22, Ifeanyi, 25, and Amaka, 26.

The rescued children are Destiny, 7; Miracle, 5; and Success, 2, and all the rescued people are now getting proper care and support.

Hundeyin said the suspects admitted during questioning that they kidnapped the victims from different places in the state to run the baby factory.

He added that the investigation is still ongoing and the suspects will face charges in court.

