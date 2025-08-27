Lagos Police To Conduct IED Simulation Exercise Around Eko Atlantic City

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that its Explosives Ordnance Disposal, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit will carry out a simulation exercise in the Eko Atlantic City area.

According to a statement posted on the Command’s official X handle on Wednesday, the drill is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security preparedness and enhance emergency response capabilities within the state.

The statement, signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Benjamin Hundyin and dated August 27, 2025, the exercise will involve a mock scenario of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation and response, designed to test the readiness of specialised police units in handling potential threats.

It further urged residents and businesses around Eko Atlantic City and its environs not to panic at the sight of increased security presence, noting that the operation is strictly a training exercise.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the Nigeria Police Force Explosives Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit will be conducting a simulation exercise around Eko Atlantic City. Residents are advised to go about their normal activities without fear,” the statement read.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while assuring Lagosians of its continued readiness to respond swiftly to any security challenges.