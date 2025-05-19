New Telegraph

Lagos Police Summons Inspector For Assaulting Driver

Lagos Police Summons Inspector For Assaulting Driver

Lagos State Police Command on Monday summoned a policeman, Inspector Obic Modestus, after a viral video showed him assaulting a driver.

According to a viral video, the policeman was heard saying, “Are you mad? Are you mad?” as he slapped the driver while in the car.

However, in response to the video, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Modestus would be handed over to the provost department for appropriate disciplinary measures.

He said, “The Police Officer, Inspector Obic Modestus, has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) @LagosPoliceNG. He will be handed over to the Provost Department for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Lagos State Police Command, under CP Olohundare Jimoh, will not condone any form of incivility to members of the public.”

