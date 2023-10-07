Lagos Police Speaks On Broken CCTV At Mohbad’s Lekki Apartment

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday revealed what the operatives of the command discovered in the Lekki apartment of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa while speaking during the press conference held in Ikeja opened up what they found at the Lekki home of the 27-year-old singer.

It would be recalled that the state police command is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad who died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 years.

Speaking at the media briefing, CP Owohunwa revealed that several members of the Nigerian Police Force had visited Mohbad’s home in Lekki, Lagos State, to conduct an investigation.