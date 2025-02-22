Lagos Police Rescue Six Childrens Living Alone

Share

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday disclosed that its operatives rescued six children from a building within an estate in the Ejigbo area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Tuesday, February 18 at about 12pm the police received information that six children were staying alone in a building.

According to him, the children, aged between seven and Thirteen years, have been rescued and are currently in a protective shelter through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Hundeyin said initial findings revealed that their mother was currently abroad for medical treatment and had left them in the care of a caregiver.

The spokesperson added that efforts were underway to contact their mother, and investigations were ongoing to gather more details about the case.

He also stated that the case was transferred from the Ejigbo Police Station to the Gender Unit in Ikeja after reports indicated that the children were left alone in a residential house.

