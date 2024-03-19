Lagos Police Rescue Five Children From Suspected Trafficker

No fewer than five children have reportedly regained their freedom from an allegedly human trafficking ring operating in Kwara State.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Monday by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson.

He said after the police command spent three months gathering intelligence, it was reported that on January 28, a suspected mastermind of child trafficking and a labor syndicate was taken into custody.

The rescued children, according to Hundeyin, have been reunited with their relatives.

In an interview, Hundeyin disclosed that the syndicate frequently transported young people from northern Nigeria to Lagos State for the purpose of child labour and other illicit operations involving minors.

He stated that on January 25, investigators from the Ijora Badia Police Division detained 45-year-old syndicate leader Alimot Haruna of Molete Village, Ilorin, after keeping an eye on her whereabouts.

“In the process, three underaged children, two females and one male, whose names could not be ascertained – between ages 7 and 12 – of no fixed address, were rescued from her.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had illegally brought 42 children to Lagos State for child labour without the consent of their parents.

“It was also revealed that the suspect had been declared wanted by the Kwara State Police Command in connection with many underaged children that have disappeared, which have been linked to her syndicate,” he said.