Lagos Police Rescue 27 Kidnapped Foreigners Confined In An Apartment

Share

Lagos State Police Command has said it operatives successfully rescued no fewer than 27 foreigners who were allegedly kidnapped and confined in an apartment in the Isheri Oshun area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Command Public Relations Officer confirmed the development during a press briefing held on Monday, March 10.

According to the police image maker, a distress call was received by the Complaint Response Unit from one of the victims, who reported that she and others had been held against their will and were not allowed to leave the apartment.

Hundeyin added that the Divisional Police Officer in the area was immediately contacted, and efforts were thereafter made to rescue them from the apartment.

The rescued individuals comprised 18 males and nine females, some of who are Ghanaians and others from the Republic of Benin.

READ ALSO

According to Hundeyin, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had been lured into the country under the pretense of securing jobs

”Somebody reached out to the Complaint Response Unit of the Lagos Police Command and complained that she had been kidnapped in an apartment and not allowed to leave the apartment.

“The CRU contacted the Divisional Police Officer covering the area and raced to the place and upon getting to the apartment and breaking into it, a total number of 27 foreigners were found in the apartment.

“We are currently investigating whether Lagos was their final destination or if they were being trafficked to another country. However, they are now safe and in our custody.” Hundeyin added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

