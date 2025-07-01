Lagos Police Rescue 20-Years-Old Kidnapped Victim Lured Through WhatsApp

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a 20-years-old kidnap victim, identified as Kehinde.

The victim, it was learnt was lured through WhatsApp and kidnapped by his assailants at Ikoga area of Morogbo, Badagry area of the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Moyiwa Adejobi in a Statement said recently, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command, acting on credible intelligence, responded to a reported case of abduction in Ikoga area of Morogbo.

Adejobi said the kidnappers called the family of the victim to pay ransom of N500,000. A swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects: Celestine ers.

“This is sheer criminality, and we condemn it totally.” Okeke (28), Michael Okonkwo (25), and Kehinde Oladun (30) and the victim was rescue unhurt and he had since been reunited with his family.

In another development, operatives of the Kastina State command acting upon report of an attack and kidnapping attempt at Mazare village of the state, swiftly mobilized to the scene and the Police engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

The kidnappers were overpowered by the superior fire power of the operatives, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leading to the rescue of 4 kidnapped victims unhurt.

Also, on June 23, 2025,police operatives attached to Kogi state Police command on patrol along Obajana– Oshokoshoko road successfully repelled a kidnap attempt on three commercial vehicles, engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all 24 victims unhurt.

Similarly, on June 22, 2025, Police operatives attached to Okene Division, Kogi State, intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi. The driver of the vehicle absconded into the forest, leaving behind a bag.

A detailed search conducted on the vehicle, led to the recovery of an AK-47rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one G3 magazine, a black shirt, phone accessories, and other personal items contained inside a bag. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.