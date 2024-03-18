Lagos Police Remand 28-Year-Old For Assault, Theft

The 28-year-old Isaac Ogbonna has been charged with conspiring to conduct misdemeanours and felonies, malicious damage, assault, and theft before Magistrate O.Y. Adefope of the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Four counts of conspiracy to commit misdemeanours and felonies, malicious damage, assault, and theft were brought against the defendant at the time of his arraignment.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, on March 8, 2024, Yaba College of Technology Chief Security Officer Adebule Adejoke reported Ogbonna and other as-yet-unknown individuals for assaulting one Emmanuel Elebeonu by striking him on the head with a stick and breaking his Tecno Pop 4 smartphone, which is valued at N41,000.

Additionally, it was stated that he took an Itel power bank for N21,000, an iPhone 12 Pro Max worth N470,000, Oraimo airpods worth N26,000, and an HP portable laptop valued at N215,000, for a total of N732,000.00 that belonged to Elebeonu.

While the suspect was being detained and brought to the police station, the victim was being hurried to the hospital for medical attention.

The defendant committed the claimed offences on March 8, 2024, according to prosecutor Haruna Magaji, who also stated that the offences violated sections 411, 280(1), 287(1), 172, and 350 of the Lagos State, 2015 Criminal Law.

To each of the four charges brought against him, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea.

The magistrate granted the plea and stipulated that N500,000 be paid as bail. The case was adjourned till April 17, 2024, for mention.