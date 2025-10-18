Lagos Police Recovers 75 Mobile Gadgets, Five Laptops

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) recovered 75 mobile gadgets and five laptops abandoned by fleeing suspects during a routine patrol conducted in Ikeja.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the recovery followed the interception of two suspects who abandoned two large “Ghana Must Go” bags upon sighting police operatives near Allen Roundabout, Ikeja.

Adebisi added that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and combat property crimes across the state.

“On Sunday, 5th October, 2025, at about 5:30 a.m., operatives inspected the bags and discovered 32 iPhones of different models, 38 other smartphones of various brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Tecno, and Honour, as well as five laptops, several smart wristwatches, AirPods, a Samsung Tab, and a Sorapad.”

READ ALSO

Speaking on the recovery, the Commander of the RRS, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the items were stolen property hurriedly abandoned by the suspects.”

“Members of the public who may have lost similar devices are advised to visit the RRS Headquarters, Alausa, with verifiable proof of ownership for proper identification and reclaim,” the statement read

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, commended the RRS operatives for their vigilance and professionalism, reaffirming the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention.