Lagos Police Recover Toyota Sienna, Suspected Cannabis In Ojo

Operatives of the Ojo Division of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a Toyota Sienna vehicle and items suspected to be cannabis during a routine stop-and-search operation in the area.

The incident occurred on August 15, 2025, when police officers on patrol flagged down an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna. Upon requesting the driver’s identification and vehicle documents, the driver suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene with the car key.

A thorough search of the abandoned car led to the discovery of two bags of substances suspected to be cannabis, one Army jungle hat, and two ATM cards.

According to the police, the recovered vehicle and exhibits have been transferred to Special Squad 2 of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the vigilance of the Ojo Division operatives, stressing that the Command remains committed to intensified patrols and intelligence-driven policing to curb criminal activities in Lagos.

“We are working tirelessly to trace and apprehend the fleeing suspect. I urge Lagosians to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies,” Jimoh said.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The Lagos State Police Command reiterated its commitment to proactive crime prevention strategies, assuring residents of a safer environment through collaborative community policing efforts.