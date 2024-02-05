Lagos Police Recover Stolen Baby, Launch Manhunt For Buyer

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has launched a manhunt for the alleged stealing of a baby by a house help in the Shomolu area of the state.

Confirming the development, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said, “In the early hours of Monday, the buyer abandoned the baby at Alade Market, Shomolu, because of an intense manhunt and pressure from the police.

“The baby was promptly rescued by the police. She has been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her,’’ Hundeyin stated.

An X user, simply identified as @Simmm_K raised an alarm in her post on Saturday that a house help ran away with the baby belonging to her boss.

“A house help ran away with my colleague’s baby this Saturday morning between 1 am and 2 am in Shomolu,’’ the X user posted.

@Simmm_K, who shared the picture of the teenage house help and the baby, beseeched the police and members of the public to help find the baby.

She also posted a telephone number to be reached whenever or wherever the house help or baby was found, saying that the house help confessed to having sold the baby for N800,000.

@Simmm_K further updated her post that the baby had been found in the early hours of Monday.

“I’m glad to notify everyone that the baby was found this morning at Shomolu.

“Many thanks to everyone and the police for helping. The baby is united with the family,’’ she posted.