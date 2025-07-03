Lagos Police Recover 36 Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Cultists, Armed Robbers

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered 36 stolen exotic vehicles and arrested dozens of suspects in connection with car theft, fraud, and cult-related violence in the State.

The suspects were paraded yesterday by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, where he outlined the recent achievements made by the Command in enhancing public safety and enforcing the law across the state.

The recovered vehicles, Mercedes Benz and other brands of vehicles valued billions of naira, were traced to various forms of criminal activity, including advanced fee fraud, inter-state vehicle theft, and cases where entrusted drivers diverted vehicles for personal gain.

While some were collected at gunpoint from the owners. A Porsche vehicle and two Mercedes Benz worth two hundred and fifty million and three hundred and fifty million each were also recovered from the car theft in the State.

CP Jimoh said some of the vehicles were also intercepted while being moved out of Lagos, and others were tracked to locations where they were already sold or still in criminal possession in different parts of the State.

The police boss also revealed that the Command is investigating an additional 70 vehicles connected to other open cases.

He urged individuals who have lost their vehicles whether within Lagos or in neighbouring states to come forward with valid proof of ownership for verification and potential recovery.

In connection with these recoveries, several arrests have been made. The suspects, according to CP Jimoh, will be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded.

He also disclosed that over 20 cult-related suspects have been arrested in recent days. Weapons recovered from them include locally fabricated firearms that closely resemble factory-grade rifles used to commit violent crimes and intimidate victims.

He warned that under the law, even handmade weapons constitute firearms and carry severe penalties when used to dispossess or threaten citizens.