Lagos: Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 43 Suspects, Foil Car Theft

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have raided criminal hideouts and arrested 43 suspects at the Isolo area of the state.

It was learnt that during the raid, a large quantity of cannabis, daggers, swords and several fetish items were recovered.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday said on December 15, operatives of the Lagos State Command arrested one Charles Orji at Isheri Osun, Lagos State, who tried to steal a Toyota Hilux from where it was parked.

Adejobi said upon his arrest and a subsequent search, seven different Toyota car keys were recovered from him.

He noted that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property by diligently increasing vigilance and executing coordinated security measures in various regions across the country.

This concerted effort is notably observed in states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Edo, Delta, Benue, and Niger, among other critical areas.

